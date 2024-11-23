Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $124,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $71.99 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

