Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $160,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth $188,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

