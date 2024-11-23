Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $204,000 Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,079,000 after purchasing an additional 608,003 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,851,000 after buying an additional 2,336,347 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth $451,631,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,696,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,614,000 after acquiring an additional 52,985 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,354,000 after acquiring an additional 831,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.79.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 3.2 %

FLUT opened at $275.15 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $275.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.62 and a 200-day moving average of $212.08.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.