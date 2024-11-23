Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $220,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Infosys were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2126 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

