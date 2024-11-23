Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.