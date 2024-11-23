Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $237,000 Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Playtika were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Playtika by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after buying an additional 76,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $9,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Playtika by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 188,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Playtika by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,350,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Playtika Stock Down 0.8 %

Playtika stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The firm had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.