Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,782 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.