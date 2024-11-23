Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $270,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,285,000 after purchasing an additional 273,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,439.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 814,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,569,000 after buying an additional 791,123 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 334,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 105,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 80,062 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EZU stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

