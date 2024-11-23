Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 65.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,014 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kinross Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,717,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 179,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 56.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 100,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

