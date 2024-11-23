Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

