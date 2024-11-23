Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 578 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 110,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 240.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 50,310 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.1% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 77,621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3203 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

