Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,392 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.48%.

DBRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

