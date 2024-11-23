Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,595 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illumina were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Illumina by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Illumina Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.76. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.