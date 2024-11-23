Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,611 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 66.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $2,981,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $222.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

