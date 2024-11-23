Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,350 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

