Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after buying an additional 224,040 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.0% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Twilio by 30.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 736.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Twilio by 258.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after acquiring an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $435,766.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,821.07. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at $11,383,280. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 2.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Get Our Latest Report on TWLO

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.