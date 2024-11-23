Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,456 shares of company stock valued at $73,405,131 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.96 and a 52-week high of $242.43. The stock has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average is $194.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

