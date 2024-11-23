Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after buying an additional 1,547,399 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,995,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

