Belmont Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Belmont Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.4% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $1,185,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 375,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,379,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,238,000 after buying an additional 46,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $248.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $152.71 and a 52 week high of $249.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

