Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Boosted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $332.91 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $262.12 and a one year high of $387.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.52 and a 200-day moving average of $315.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. This represents a 80.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

