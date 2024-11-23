Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,869,593 shares in the company, valued at $46,777,216.86. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,858.16. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,975 shares of company stock worth $3,045,019. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BE opened at $25.77 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

