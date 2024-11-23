Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 405,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 64,790 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 40.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 681.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 566,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OWL opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OWL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

