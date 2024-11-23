Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Bruker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Bruker by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 10.7% in the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 446,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

