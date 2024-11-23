Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.54% of Caledonia Mining worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at $384,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CMCL opened at $10.72 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $137.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Caledonia Mining Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

(Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.