Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head-To-Head Review

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Capital Clean Energy Carriers alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 25.79% 9.72% 3.24% Castor Maritime 95.54% 13.09% 10.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Capital Clean Energy Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Castor Maritime”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $360.59 million 2.81 $47.21 million $1.30 14.05 Castor Maritime $97.52 million 0.35 $38.64 million $3.35 1.07

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Castor Maritime on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

About Castor Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.