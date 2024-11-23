Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.18% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,043,000 after acquiring an additional 77,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 377.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,655 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,153,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 630,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 185,251 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

