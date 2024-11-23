Caprock Group LLC Buys 485 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,804,000 after buying an additional 1,219,419 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,135,000 after acquiring an additional 763,834 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 89.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,876,000 after acquiring an additional 506,239 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16,409.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,424,000 after purchasing an additional 463,889 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

ETR stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.50. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,016 shares in the company, valued at $300,444.48. This trade represents a 67.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,431. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

