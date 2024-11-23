Caprock Group LLC Buys 744 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 13,532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,658 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 28.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 67.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,879,000 after acquiring an additional 815,946 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 645,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 524,874 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,723,000 after acquiring an additional 483,361 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $81.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.04. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.