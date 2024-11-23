Caprock Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,526 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 61,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.