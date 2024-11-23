Caprock Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,037 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vipshop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 842,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,182,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VIPS. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

