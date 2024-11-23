Caprock Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after buying an additional 126,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,522,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

