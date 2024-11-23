Caprock Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,861,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,082,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after buying an additional 252,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,450,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

