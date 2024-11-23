Caprock Group LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.46.

VMC opened at $284.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $209.60 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

