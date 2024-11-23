Caprock Group LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $452.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.94. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.24 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

