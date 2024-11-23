Caprock Group LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.84, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 794.47%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,125 shares of company stock worth $6,613,584. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

