Caprock Group LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 152.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,919,646.26. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $437,938.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,219,595.98. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,771. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $104.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

