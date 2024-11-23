Caprock Group LLC Invests $716,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,395,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,244 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,949,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,185,000 after buying an additional 956,688 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 744,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after buying an additional 227,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,541,000.

DFAR stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

