Caprock Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $56.40 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

