Caprock Group LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $14,339,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $170.28 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

