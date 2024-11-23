Caprock Group LLC Purchases 806 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Leidos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Leidos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.69.

LDOS opened at $165.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

