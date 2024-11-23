Caprock Group LLC Purchases 933 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $817,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

AVSC opened at $58.59 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

