Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 21,460.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,913,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

MPWR stock opened at $580.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $832.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $822.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.00 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $26,709,571 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

