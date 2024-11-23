Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 859.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC owned about 0.40% of ContextLogic worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 799,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 725,789 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 560.7% during the second quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 679,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 576,259 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in ContextLogic by 1,210.6% during the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 203,214 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 61.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 355,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 135,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.09. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

