Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 152.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
