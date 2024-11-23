Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3,367.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

