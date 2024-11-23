Caprock Group LLC Sells 3,770 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Caprock Group LLC cut its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 179,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.00 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

