Caprock Group LLC Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,217.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,361.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,397.91. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,059.08 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. The company had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.