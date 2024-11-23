Cartica Acquisition (NASDAQ:CITEU) Announces Resignation of Kyle Ingvald Parent from Board of Directors

In a recent development, Cartica Acquisition Corp (the “Company”) disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that on November 15, 2024, Kyle Ingvald Parent resigned from his position as a member of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Mr. Parent stepped down from his roles on both the Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Audit Committee of the Board. The departure of Mr. Parent was clarified not to be a result of any disagreement with the Company regarding its operations, policies, or practices.

Cartica Acquisition Corp, based in the Cayman Islands, operates with the trading symbol CITEU on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The Company, known for its Units consisting of one Class A Ordinary Share and one-half of one Redeemable Warrant (trading symbol CITEU), reported this change in leadership as a notable event following the resignation.

As an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Cartica Acquisition Corp indicated its status as such in the filing. The Company further noted that it has not opted to use the extended transition period for compliance with any new or revised financial accounting standards.

Suresh Guduru, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cartica Acquisition Corp, duly signed the report on behalf of the registrant on November 21, 2024. The Company did not provide additional details on plans to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Parent’s resignation from the Board.

This departure highlights a change in the leadership of Cartica Acquisition Corp and may prompt interests in future developments within the organization. Investors and stakeholders may observe how the Company will address this change in its Board composition and determine what impact, if any, it will have on its strategic decisions moving forward.

