Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

CCEP stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $82.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.