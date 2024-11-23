Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CVLT opened at $174.60 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $178.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVLT

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,032,875.70. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $4,843,242. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.